CORFU (ANA) – Works of art, sculptures and paintings, mostly neopop or neo expressionist, are presented at the exhibition “Oltremare” hosted in the Old Fortress on Corfu.

It is an exhibition that travels to the ports of the Adriatic Sea, the Serenissima, with paintings, sculptures and engravings by Amina Konate Visintin, Andrea Valleri, Sofia Valleri and Ilias Valaris.

The exhibition opened on May 10 at the Lazzaretto Nuovo in Venice and now is hosted in the town of Corfu until August 17.