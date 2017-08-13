Greeks’ Sacrifices Were Recognised at Last, Said President Pavlopoulos

CRETE (ANA) – The Greek people’s sacrifices, that in order to remain in Europe did many things, were recognised at last, stated President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos addressing representatives of the local authorities and mayors of the island of Crete on Sunday.

Referring to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement on Saturday on Greece he said “I believe that it was recognition of the Greek people’s battle to remain and struggle for the European idea.

Pavlopoulos on Sunday was declared honourary citizen of the municipality of Anogeia on Crete.