Unemployment Will Fall Under 20 pct in 2018, Alt. Labour Min Antonopoulou Says

ATHENS (ANA) – Alternate Labour Minister Rania Antonopoulou expressed her certainty that the unemployment rate will fall under 20 percent in 2018 “breaking the psychological barrier of 1 million unemployed” in an interview with the Sunday edition of Avghi newspaper.

She estimated that the growth rate will move at 2 percent in 2017 which will create new job positions.

“The turn of page in the economy and the Labour Ministry’s intervention constitute the main factors of the increase in the employment rate” she said adding that ministry’s priority is “the tackling of the long-term unemployment”.