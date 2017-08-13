Weary of ANEL, SYRIZA’s Reach to Old PASOK Rejected

ATHENS – The former PASOK Socialist party, now Democratic Alignment, has reportedly turned down an overture from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA to replace the far-right Independent Greeks (ANEL) in a coalition.

ANEL, like SYRIZA, is pro-austerity but is marginal, giving its nine seats in Parliament so that the government can have a scant three-seat majority.

But the party of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, elevated after he agreed to the alliance between the far-left and far-right, has a strong nationalist, pro-NATO, pro-American, strongly religious stance that is ideologically opposite SYRIZA, a motley collection of various Communists and anarchist and terrorist sympathizers.

Kammenos, who is allowed to speak out and even vote against the government when it has enough votes from rival parties on minor issues, has stepped up his attack on some SYRIZA positions though and went after Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis for suggesting the Orthodox Church is a kind of Taliban-like authority.

Tsipras, and other members of SYRIZA, are atheists but the Premier has stopped short of his campaign suggestions he would seek separation of Church and State and indeed has even ceded authority to the Church in setting the curricula for religion classes in schools and prohibiting the teaching of any religion other than Greek Orthodoxy.

Even though Kammenos said he would have his tiny party continue to vote for whatever Tsipras tells him to do, the newspaper Kathimerini said some SYRIZA stalwarts and far-lefties are weary of his shenanigans and provocations and want him out.

SYRIZA party secretary Panayiotis Rigas said that a “line must be drawn” and that everyone must decide on which side of the line they will stand, a direct inference that Kammenos, besides voting the SYRIZA party line in betrayal of ANEL’s alleged principles, needs to shut up.

Tsipras needed ANEL to vote for austerity measures the last two years that SYRIZA had opposed before surrendering to international creditors but now that’s behind them the Leftists are returning to their roots in backing anarchists and going after Capitalist symbols they backed.

That led Merchant Marine Minister Panayiotis Kouroublis to call on the former PASOK to join ranks with SYRIZA and form a far-left center-left alliance against the major rival New Democracy Conservatives, with polls showing Tsipras has fallen to about 10 percent support.

PASOK had served New Democracy in a previous pro-austerity coalition. “The (PASOK) party that was founded by Andreas Papandreou cannot become a crutch of the harsh neoliberal policies of (New Democracy leader) Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” Kouroublis said, adding that the only choice for PASOK is to “form a radical anti-neoliberal front in cooperation with SYRIZA.”

That offer was turned down as Democratic Alignment, with leader Fofi Gennimata facing a leadership challenge as she’s failed to gain popular support for the party which, as PASOK, got 44 percent of the vote in winning the 2009 elections, is seeking partners of its own, including the centrist and fast-fading To Potami, in creating a moderate center-left front.