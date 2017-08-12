Exit From the Memorandum in August 2018 is the Government’s Priority, says gov’t spokesman

ATHENS (ANA) – Growth with protection of the employment, establishment of the confidence and social interventions to support the weaker constitute the government’s wager, stated State Minister and government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos in an interview with Efimerida ton Syntakton.

Tzanakopoulos also underlined that “the preparation for the country’s exit from the programme in August 2018 without additional measures” is the government’s priority.

“The developments show that it is a total realistic prospect” he said adding that the trial return to the capital markets in July was a positive development.

“The aim is the borrowing conditions to improve with every return to the markets in order in August 2018 the appropriate conditions to have been formed for the total restoration of the Greek state’s access to the capital markets” he noted.

Referring to the possibility of early elections, he reassured that will be held after the completion of the government’s four-year tenure.