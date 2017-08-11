SYRIZA Defends Giving Minister’s Dad Plum Presidency

ATHENS – The hiring of the father of the Radical Left SYRIZA’s Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas as President of the transportation system of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city has led to continuing mockery over the appointment from rival parties.

Economist Stelios Pappas was named head of the Thessaloniki Urban Transport Organization (OASTH) by Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis who admitted it was because of Pappas’ Leftist background, although it wasn’t reported if he has any experience in transportation system.

His son is one of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ advisors and critics snapped that it was nepotism, which the Premier vowed to end when he took office but has since seen he and his party hiring thousands of people, adding more ministers and padding payrolls with friends.

Tsipras’s office said Pappas would purge the organization of workers it said had been dumped there by the previous ruling coalition led by the New Democracy Conservatives and its partner, the former PASOK Socialists, who have since become Democratic Alignment after falling out of favor with voters for betraying their alleged principles and supporting austerity.

Ironically, while New Democracy was issuing a broadside at SYRIZA for hiring family members and upping patronage, former Premier and then-Conservative leader Antonis Samaras was accused by SYRIZA at the time of packing the just-opened Acropolis Museum with New Democracy backers from Samaras’ home area.

Tsipras’ office accused New Democracy of attacking Stelios Pappas “in an unethical and slanderous way,” declaring that the former’s political experience and career was “light years away from that of the apparatchiks that its governments were accustomed to appointing.”

That came after New Democracy mocked the hiring. “We are sure that, of the hundreds of CVs submitted for the job of president of OASTH, Mr Pappas’s was the best,” the statement said, echoing raging ridicule on social media of the move by Tsipras, through Spirtzis.

That was in reference to SYRIZA ending a long tradition of the top students in schools given the honor of carrying the Greek flag in school parades, replaced with a lottery system as the party said all students should be given a chance and that excellence doesn’t matter.

ND’s press office director, Makarios Lazaridis went on Facebook to repost a past Tweet by Tsipras in which he deplored nepotism before being given the power to name his own friends and family members.

“…The truth is that this isn’t nepotism, but a regime,” Lazaridis said. The Transport Ministry didn’t deny the accuracy of Lazaridis’ post but said only it was “vile” and that Pappas will not be paid.

Jumping into the criticism was former Parliament Speaker and one-time SYRIZA stalwart Zoe Konstantopoulou, who broke from the party after Tsipras caved in to the country’s creditors and implemented more pay cuts, tax hikes and slashed pensions.

“Congratulations to the Minister of … Space and Sleaze Nikos Pappas and his partner Christos Spirtzis (the relevant minister) for the appointment of his daddy (the elder Pappas) to Oats,” she snickered in a tweet.

Tsipras got to name the head of OASTH after SYRIZA last month nationalized the sytem, which operates only buses but as a major metro system is being built and due to open in a few years if the schedule is kept, giving the head of the organization even more power over jobs.

The company, which for decades relied on state subsidies while operating as a private sector mass transit monopoly in Greece’s second largest city, is tens of millions of euros in the red, including owing back wages to employees, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

In defending his choice, Spirtzis – who is elected from the Thessaloniki area – said, “We’re not going to play around with OASTh’s liquidation, and this is a central theme… That’s why a historic (leftist) cadre with significant experience in economics takes the helm.”