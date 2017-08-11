Wavering Kammenos Upset With SYRIZA But Still Backs Leftists

ΑTHENS – Independent Greeks chief Panos Kammenos has defended staying in a coalition with his ideological rival, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA despite signs of strains over issues central to his pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic party.

Kammenos, who was named Defense Secretary in return for giving Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras his party’s nine votes – giving the coalition a scant three-seat majority in the Parliament – has occasionally been allowed to bark opposition to some of SYRIZA’s policies because the government couldn’t stand if he yanked his ANEL group.

Tsipras has even let ANEL vote in a bloc against some government propositions but only when the Premier has enough support from otherwise rival parties, giving Kammenos a chance to show defiance when it doesn’t matter.

But now Kammenos has gotten cranked up over comments from SYRIZA’s Parliament Speaker, Nikos Voutsis, who told SKAI TV that “Orthodoxy concerns 90 percent of the population” and that Greece is “not a fundamentalist Orthodox state,” a swipe at ANEL’s strong religious stance.

“In Greece, Orthodoxy concerns 90 percent of the population… We are a modern state. We are not a fundamentalist Orthodox state, nor the Taliban of the Orthodox,” Voutsis added.

Kammenos snapped in retort that, “We are not the Taliban of the Orthodox,” but said Voutsis was only expressing a personal opinion and not that of SYRIZA without explaining why then he was so upset about it if the words carried no weight.

Tsipras and several SYRIZA ministers are atheists although the Premier has backed away from plans to separate Church and State and backed down to the Church’s demand it will continue to set the curriculum for religion classes in schools, including barring the teaching of other religions.

Kammenos fired back that Greece is Orthodox Christian and told SKAI the “has a constitution that recognizes the country’s official religion to be Orthodox.”

Unnamed analysts told Kathimerini that mention of the Constitution could be viewed as a warning shot to SYRIZA – ahead of the debate to review the Greek Constitution – that ANEL could break ranks with Tsipras.

Their deal had been to show solidarity in passing austerity measures both parties rejected ahead of the January, 2015 elections, surrendering to the country’s international creditors they vowed to defy.

There are some snags in their relationship though, with Kammenos, who is pro-business, upset that some SYRIZA ministers and members are still trying to block development of the old international airport site at Hellenikon on Athens’ coast, claiming the abandoned weed-covered runways and tarmacs are forestland.

“It is unbelievable that a forester could stop a huge investment,” said Kammenos although he insisted:

“We will stay the course with SYRIZA until the end,” contradicting his warning there are “red lines” that can’t be crossed, which he said previously before stepping over them to do Tsipras’ bidding.

He said the reason the unlikely coalition of opposites has worked is because he and Tsipras engage in “a very frank dialogue,” but that has almost always ended with Kamenos directing his lawmakers to vote in favor of SYRIZA policies that violate ANEL’s alleged principles.

“We participate in the government but we have carved out our ‘red lines’ on religious, national and free economy issues. When the agreement we have made is circumvented, we have the right to voice (our disagreement) in public,” Kammenos said, but that has almost every time been followed by giving ANEL’s votes to SYRIZA, allowing him to have it both ways.