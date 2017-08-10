Greek-Owned Business in Astoria Robbed (video)

ASTORIA – Two young men of average height on Friday evening, July 28, entered a Greek-owned business in Astoria, grabbed two backpacks that contained computers and checkbooks, and then disappeared.

The robbery, as reported in the police report, was committed at 9:25 pm in a business located at 37-01 30th Avenue in the Greek enclave of Astoria. The security cameras recorded images of the robbers.

So far, the police investigation has not led to any arrests and the police decided to release the video in a timely manner and asked the public for help to identify the perpetrators of the crime.

The National Herald contacted the manager on the morning shift at the business, but he declined to comment on the event or the ongoing investigation.

Over the last three weeks, as TNH reported, three more robberies have occurred in Astoria and the police requested the public’s help in tracking down the perpetrators.

Astoria’s Greek-American City Council Member Costa Constantinides, responding to TNH’s question about these robberies, explained that “these are isolated incidents” and that “the 114th Precinct is making praiseworthy efforts to fight crime.”

“Astoria is one of New York’s safest neighborhoods. Crime is at the lowest levels compared to other areas of New York City,” said Constantinides, attributing the low crime rate to the professionalism of police officers and the excellent collaboration of the 114th Precinct with the community. At the same time, he urged the public to be alert.