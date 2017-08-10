Pan Gregorian Scholarship Program Accepting Applications

NEW YORK – The Pan Gregorian Enterprises Inc. of America Charitable Foundation (PGEI) at its recent meeting approved the scholarship program for the school year 2017-2018, as well as a $50,000 donation to the Hackensack University Medical Group.

The presidents of the Foundation and the Pan Gregorian Society, James Logothetis and George Siamboulis, respectively, spoke with the National Herald and pointed out that 2017 is a landmark year marking three decades since the founding of the Foundation.

At the same time, they noted that 2017 is a promising year for restaurateurs and the business itself, because of an exceptionally good summer compared with last year for diners, as well as restaurants and catering halls.

Siamboulis said that the PGEI’s donations are made during their official dinner but do not stop there. Since last November, to date, they have donated about $20,000 to expatriates in serious financial need.

At the same time, he noted that they kept private the names of the families and individuals who benefited from their generosity, because they fully respect the dignity of those in need.

“We contribute with absolute respect to the dignity of individuals and families, because that is what our Greek Orthodox tradition demands,” said Siamboulis.

Logothetis explained that this is the first time that they granted scholarships to outstanding Greek students. Asked if they have given scholarships in the past decades, they said that this year they were entitled to donate for the first time thanks to the necessary amendments to the statute of the Foundation made to include provisions for scholarships.

This year, as stated by the presidents of the two organizations, six scholarships totaling $16,000 will be awarded to Greek high school graduates who will begin their studies at colleges and universities in September 2017.

The first scholarship worth $5,000 is dedicated to the memory of the founder and first president of the Foundation, the unforgettable George Manolios, the second is worth $4,000, the third $3,000, the fourth $2,000, while the fifth and sixth scholarships are worth $1,000 each. All the money comes from the Foundation’s Fund.

The Charity Foundation of the Pan Gregorian Society of New Jersey has notified the media of its decision to award scholarships and notes that scholarships are one-year only and that those interested should visit www.pge-nj.com/scholarship.pdf, for more information about the application and its guidelines.

Completed applications and supporting documents must be mailed to P.G.E.I. of America Charitable Foundation, Inc. – Scholarship Committee, at 629 Springfield Road, Kenilworth, NJ 07033 Attn: Scholarship Committee. The mailing deadline is September 30, 2017.

Academic performance, grade point average, SAT, ACT, or other standardized test scores, as well as community service and extra-curricular activities are part of the criteria for the scholarship.

The children of the Foundation’s staff and Pan Gregorian Enterprises in New Jersey are excluded from participating in the scholarship competition.

The winners of the competition will be announced no later than November 15, while the scholarships will be awarded during the Foundation’s Gala Ball, which will be held on Sunday, December 3, at The Venetian in Garfield, NJ.

This year’s annual award, as Siamboulis and Logothetis pointed out, will be awarded to Andreas Comodromos, an accountant of the Pan Gregorian Society of New Jersey.