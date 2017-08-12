Petrounias Honoree at Navarino Challenge 2017

ATHENS– The Olympic “family”of Navarino Challenge grows and returns for a 5th consecutive year October 13-15, in Messinia andCosta Navarino.

Every year, the Challenge honors the athletes who stand out for their overall contribution to sports. The honoree at this year’s event will be the Olympic gold medalist in Rio and World Champion in the rings, Lefteris Petrounias.

He has already won a gold Olympic medal, two gold medals in the world gymnastics championships, as well as four gold and one bronze in European tournaments and championships in rings.

The event has won multiple awards, including the Gold Ermis Award as best sports tourism event, another at the Sports Marketing Awards 2017, and two gold awards atSports Events/Branded Events.

The Challenge now comprises not only the event with the most sports activities but also with the most Olympic sports, contributing to the promotion of sports and Greek tourism.

Registration for Navarino Challenge continues at a strong pace and everyone can take part by completing the special entry form available online: activemedia.com.gr/product/navarino-challenge-2017.

The Vikos company will support the event with the natural mineral water Vikos, while ambassadors and organizers will travel with cares of Ford Motor Hellas.