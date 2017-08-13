Letter to the Editor: Reader Takes Issue with Matsoukas and Kalmoukos

To the Editor:

Regarding the July 8 article “Metropolis of Chicago: Foreshadowing the Future of Orthodoxy in the U.S.?” by George Matsoukas,

I take issue:

First, it is the prerogative of the Orthodox Christian Laity to be liberal, agnostic/atheists.

Second, monks work eight and nine hours a day and worship God five, six hours a day without getting paid either by the Archdiocese or anyone else.

Third, the monks are not required to remain within any particular archdiocese or metropolis if they are pressured, tormented, or threatened.

They respect the existing hierarchical order but they are not subservient to it. So Mr. Matsoukas – and Mr. Kalmoukos – please stop beating a dead horse.

Dr. Andreas K. Poulakidas

Phoenix, AZ