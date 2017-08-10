The Last Front Page of Greek Newspaper Ta Nea

ATHENS – The end of an era for the newspapers Ta Nea and To Vima on Sunday, at least as we knew them, since from now on they formally belong to the group owned by businessman Vangelis Marinakis who will reopen them in the near future.

Thus, on Thursday, August 10, the last issue of the newspaper Ta Nea was released. At the same time, the websites of the two newspapers were inactive from Wednesday afternoon.

For the sake of history, note that the last front page of the historic newspaper Ta Nea with number 21.843 highlighted the controversy between Panos Kammenos and Nikos Voutsis, which characterize the micro-politic game being played and the main article which is included below.

Certainly for months the Lambrakis Press Group (LPG) was not the owner of the two newspapers and the workers kept up the publications though they remained unpaid. All the staff went in to sign their redundancies yesterday, and some of them are expected to be reinstated.

The new administration is reportedly expected to pay its earnings by the end of October. Also, employees will receive as compensation a percentage of the assets that were liquidated.

The Union of Newspaper Journalists of Athens in its announcement calls on the new owner to commit to ensuring the jobs of all the employees who have kept the LPG publications open these months, as well as the immediate payment of their accrued income. Finally, they have requested a meeting with the new owners so that the Board of Directors of the Union is informed in detail of their plans.

Meanwhile, in their latest front-page article, Ta Nea writes:

“After a long and painful ordeal, the Lambrakis Press Organization is turning the page to move as quickly as possible into a new era with certainty and confidence. The signing of the transfer contracts by the Special Management to the new company Evangelos Marinakis ends a whole circle of life that has left an indelible mark on the history of publishing.

“The new era for Ta Nea, To Vima, and the other media of the organization will begin within a few days so that it can move safely into the future. This necessary sabbatical will allow us to solve practical and technical issues that are absolutely essential.

“A great deal of recognition and appreciation is due for those who have raised LPG up and there are many, but above all, the honor belongs to the thousands of our readers who supported us all this time. We look forward with optimism to the new era that will soon begin its long journey into the future.”