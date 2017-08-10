The Last Farewell to Singer Arleta

ATHENS – The last farewell to Arleta, the popular Greek singer, took place on August 10 with her songs and relatives and friends in attendance at the Church of the Saints Theodore, the First Cemetery of Athens.

The funeral service took place in an atmosphere of profound sadness, expressed through the words of loved ones, with applause and, of course, music.

The words of love were expressed, by the singer Giorgis Christodoulou, her close friend. He said, “Arleta was a person who always remembered her teachers and what they taught her. I met her in 1986, she had no reason to give any attention to a child in elementary school, and the first thing she told me, and repeated it over and over, was that sometimes our family is not the one written on our papers.”

“Our culture has your brushstrokes on its canvas. Your colleagues, singers, composers, lyricists, and our people are saying good-bye. Your memory will always be bright, full of kindness and light,” the spokesman of the Singers’ Union of Greece said in his speech at the funeral.

Her favorite guitar was placed on the coffin which was decorated with flowers, which, along with her body, after the end of the funeral service, were carried by a special car (according to her wishes, her body will be cremated). There, outside the cemetery, another touching “brushstroke” was added.

The singer Giota Gianna said the last goodbye to the famous singer with her harmonica. When asked, she explained that two years ago, when Arleta had visited her home to sing, she had asked her next time to bring her harmonica.

“I promised her, but she left us, so I did it now, with much love, respect, and a bow to her,” said Gianna.

The song “The Quiet Evenings,” was sung by those in attendance whose applause added to emotional scene.

Among those who attended were the songwriter Sunny Baltzi, the singers Kostas Karalis, Penny Xenakis, and Kristi Stassinopoulou, the writer Zyranna Zateli, the poet and lyricist Manos Eleftheriou, the actor Spiros Bibilas, the president of “To Potami” political party Stavros Theodorakis, the presenter Alexis Kostalas and the criminologist Alexandros Lykourezos. Funeral wreaths were sent by SYRIZA, House Speaker Nikos Voutsis, the executives of ERT, Giannis Spanos, Haris Alexiou, Dora Bakopoulou, Feelgood Records, and many others.

Arleta was born in Athens in 1945 and studied at the Athens School of Fine Arts. Her first album Ένα Καπέλο με Τραγούδια (A Hat with Songs) debuted in 1960. Early in her career, Arleta worked with many well-known Greek composers including Manos Hatzidakis, Spanos, and Mikis Theodorakis.

Success followed with songs written by Lakis Papadopoulos and lyrics by Marianina Kriezi. In 1997 her book, Από πού πάνε για την Άνοιξη (Whereto Does One Go to Get to Spring) was released and included her own illustrations.

On February 11, 2008, just moments before a performance in Volos, Arleta suffered a stroke. She underwent surgery and managed to recover after spending 6 months in the hospital, and partially paralyzed for one year.

Arleta suffered another stroke in January 2017 and remained in the hospital. She passed away on August 8 at age 72.

Material from ANA-MPA/Eleni Markos was used in this report.