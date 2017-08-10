Greek Vacation Turns to Tragedy for Young Couple

MONTREAL – A vacation in Greece turned into tragedy for a young couple when the 21-year-old Émilie Séguin, a hairstylist, from Repentigny, north of Montreal in Canada, lost control of her rental car on the way to a restaurant on Kefalonia with her boyfriend Konstantinos Giannakopoulos, TVA Nouvelles reported. Séguin died of a brain hemorrhage after the car crash, the report noted, and the funeral will be held in Quebec on August 11.

She was transferred to the hospital at Argostoli, where she died. Her 26-year-old Greek-Canadian boyfriend did not suffer injuries, but was in shock.

The National Herald attempted to contact the hair salon in Repentigny owned by the deceased, but our calls at press time remained unanswered.

“Emily died in the arms of the man she loved. He did everything to bring her back, but my sister was gone in a few seconds after the crash,” said her 23-year-old sister Valerie, according to journaldemontreal.com.

Doctors in Kefalonia found the severe cerebral hemorrhage as the cause of death. While, as announced by the Police Department of the Ionian Islands, the exact cause of the accident is unknown, the investigation continues through by the Pálikis Police Department.

The open Jeep driven by Séguin went off the road at a steep turn, near a restaurant where the couple dined. “The bump was so strong that Emily’s head bounced and her death was almost instantaneous,” said her sister, who has received dozens of messages of condolence and support on her Facebook page.

The couple before Kefalonia had visited Zakynthos, with a photo of Nafplion beach, which was posted on the deceased’s Facebook page since Friday.

The two young people had met through mutual friends about three years ago and were planning their next trip after Greece to Thailand.

The Canadian Embassy in Athens – informed from the start of the tragic incident – undertook all the formalities that Émilie’s body would be transported to Montreal Airport on Friday.

Konstantinos Giannakopoulos works for a security company that has an office in the province of Quebec. He also returns to Canada on Friday.

“I can not realize what has happened. Perhaps Émilie’s funeral will help me understand that she’s gone,” said Valerie Séguin.