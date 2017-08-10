Kammenos Peeved Parliament Speaker Dissed ANEL Beliefs

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the Independent Greeks (ANEL) is upset over Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis’ belittling of the role of Greece’s Orthodox identity and conservative beliefs.

Kammenos serves Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ coalition as a junior partner although ANEL is the ideological opposite and is a far-right nationalist party with strong religious stances and a supporter of the Church.

Voutsis told state-run ERT TV that “post-bailout Greece cannot be deeply conservative, adhering to the motto of country, religion, family.” Repeatedly resorting to a deeply conservative agenda from the past cannot be the “flag of post-bailout Greece,” he said.

In response to the reporter’s suggestion that the Greek people are Orthodox Christians, Voutsis said that “in Greece, Orthodoxy concerns 90 percent of the population.” “We are a modern state. We are not a fundamentalist Orthodox state, nor the Taliban of the Orthodox,” he said.

That got the attention fast of Kamenos, whose party’s nine votes give Tsipras a three-seat majority in Parliament and who is allowed to speak out and occasionally vote against the coalition but only if there are enough votes from other parties to pass bills.

Still, in a post on social media, Kammenos said, “We are absolutely opposed to the remarks by the parliamentary speaker, as is the vast majority of Orthodox Greeks,” showing his disdain.

His post was widely seen as a crack in the coalition although he’s spoken out many times before and generally been ignored by Tsipras, who needs ANEL’s support to stay in power.

For example, Kammenos hasn’t opposed an order by the Education Minister to strip top students in schools of the honor of carrying the Greek flag in school parades, moving to a lottery system instead.

The only dissent from ANEL came from a Member of Parliament, Dimitris Kammenos – who is no relation – who was upset at the move, along with the New Democracy Conservatives and other rivals of SYRIZA.

Dimitris Kammenos voted against a government move – which included his party’s otherwise backing – to reinstitute asylum on university grounds, preventing police from entering.