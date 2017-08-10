The Pursuit of the Grand Slam Begins for Jordan Spieth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Spieth begins his pursuit of the final leg of the career Grand Slam under a surprisingly blue sky at the PGA Championship.

Scattered storms are in the forecast all week at Quail Hollow Club, which is likely to make the 7,600-yard course feel even longer. Spieth, needing only the PGA Championship to have all four majors, at least begins his round on the par-5 10th hole.

One of the most significant changes was combining the opening two holes into one at 524 yards and a sharp dogleg. But with soft conditions and no wind Thursday morning, the 524-yard hole wasn’t a problem for the first group.

Grayson Murray, who grew up in North Carolina, Peter Uihlein and club pro Rich Berberian Jr. all hit the green and made par.

By DOUG FERGUSON