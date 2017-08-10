Flap Over Kotzias’ Defamation Suit Win Heats Up

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has shot back at a Financial Times report his victory in a defamation suit against a magazine is undercutting the rule of law in Greece along with his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s ongoing assault against judges and prosecutors.

A court ruling freezing the bank accounts of the Athens Review of Books over a reader’s letter describing Kotzias as a “fanatical” Stalinist – which can’t be appealed – is aimed at shutting it down and stifling free speech, the owners said.

The letter in a 2010 issued described Kotzias, who wasn’t a minister at the time having once been “the most extreme, fanatical, cruel and relentless communist of our generation, a true gauleiter (petty official) of Stalinism”.

The Financial Times article by Kerin Hope, a long-distinguished journalist in Greece with extensive knowledge of the country’s politics and players, wrote that the freezing of the magazine’s accounts had more serious implications because, “Fears for the independence of the Greek judicial system are mounting,” over the court decision.

“The ruling in favour of Nikos Kotzias has drawn sharp criticism from academics and public figures, who say it violates EU law on freedom of expression. It also highlights broader concern over perceived interference in the justice system by the leftwing Syriza government,” it added.

Greece’s Supreme Court also awarded Kotzias 22,000 euros ($25,804) although it was over a letter and not an article in the magazine. There was no report whether the writer of the letter had also been pursued

The Foreign Minister shot back that the article “spreads unprecedented lies, (ones) aimed at discrediting the Greek government” and said the international media outlet “lied” about the fact that Kotzias’ side did not comment on the allegations.

The statement also said that the newspaper failed to corroborate the charges made against Kotzias and ignored repeated rulings by Greek courts that had been made.

“… Ms Hope received a relevant letter from Mr. Kotzias’ attorney, Ioannis Matzouranis. The false statement that Mr. Kotzias ‘declined to comment’ violates every rule of journalistic ethics,” the announcement read.

The ministry said Kotzias also wanted a public apology from the magazine’s publishers, Manolis and Maria Vasilakis, who said he really wanted to shut down their business.

The major opposition New Democracy (ND) party called on Kotzias to “think twice when taking steps that embarrass him and Greece on the international state…”

“Speculation over Mr. Kotzias’ actions – as in the case of Mr. Vassilakis’ Athens Review of Books – surpasses Greece’s borders,” New Democracy said.

The ruling was sharply criticized by academics and public figures, who say it violates European Union law on freedom of expression, the paper said, amid growing attacks by Kotzias’ party, heavily Communist-ridden Radical Left SYRIZA of Premier Alexis Tsipras, a former Communist youth leader.

Kotzias is a former senior member of the Greek Communist party, which retains its Stalinist ideology and he didn’t explain how someone could be a Stalinist without being fanatical.

Kotzias, 66, is a German-educated intellectual who co-authored a propaganda book with a top agent of the Stasi, the intelligence agency in East Germany behind brutal repression under the Soviet regime.

He once tutored now Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and other members of the Communist youth movement in Greece although neither belong to the KKE Communist party which is largely irrelevant.

Kotzias denied that he was a Stasi agent in Greece arguing in a 2015 media interview that he was ordered by Greek and East German Communist party officials to “write things that were nonsense” without explaining why he did.