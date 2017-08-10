Kammenos Fires Warning at Turkey Over F-16 Violations

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, left almost alone in speaking out against provocations, shot off another warning after Turkish F-16 fighter jets and other aircraft violated Greek air space again.

The leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) is a junior partner in the coalition led by the Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who has been reluctant to take on Turkey with critics said he’s afraid President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will unleash more refugees on Greek islands.

Following a visit to two Hellenic Air Force bases, one in Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki and the other to the island of Skyros, said, “Recently Turkish provocation has increased. Every day, six to eight planes of the Turkish Air Force provoke us, violating national air space, conducting overflights,”adding: “Our response is immediate. No aircraft will enter Greek national air space and not be intercepted,” according to Kathimerini.

On Aug. 9, seven Turkish F-16s and three CN-235s carried out a total of 51 violations of Greek air space in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean. Two of the Turkish aircraft were armed, Greek defense sources told the paper.

Turkish pilots engaging in mock dogfights with their Greek counterparts over the Aegean Sea have recently displayed signs of nervousness and inexperience, Hellenic Air Force sources earlier said, an apparent effect of Erdogan purging the military after a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2016.

In a mock dogfight near the island of Chios, the pilot of one of the Turkish jets released chaff in order to confuse the radar of the Greek jet on its tail, the paper said, unusual for the frequent mock dogfights that occur when Greek fighter, now seen as more experienced, track the Turkish fighters and confront them. It was the third time this year that a Turkish pilot had deployed chaff.

Greek military authorities are reportedly examining the Turkish pilot’s actions. Chaff is a radar countermeasure in which an aircraft releases a cloud of small, thin strips of aluminum to compromise the radar of pursuant planes.

Greece has not received any support from the international community over the Turkish violations, not from NATO – to which both belong – nor the United States, European Union or United Nations.