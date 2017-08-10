Irked With SYRIZA, Canadian Company Puts Greek Gold Mine On Hold

ATHENS – A 2.8-billion euro ($3.28 billion) gold mine project in northern Greece will be put on hold by the Canadian company running the operation in response to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s decision to send a dispute with the business to arbitration.

Hellas Gold, a subsidiary of Canada’s Eldorado Gold Corporation, said Aug. 9 it suspended the inauguration of the facilities at the Olympias mine in northern Greece “until further notice,” Kathimerini said.

The dispute between is over operating licenses for the Olympias and Skouries mines, which were due to be issued in January and as the government was otherwise vowing to pursue foreign direct investment but with critics charging it was going after the Canadian company in a bid to show its Leftist flag after surrendering to international creditors in agreeing to more harsh austerity measures.

The arbitration process is due to begin at the end of August but it is not known how long it will take to be completed, leading the company to say it would likely have to stop work for now, jeopardizing at least half the 2400 workers jobs there during a period of near-record unemployment.

Meanwhile, the union representing some 2,400 people employed in the projects said that they plan to take action to protect their jobs.

Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis – who has no background in energy – made the decision after meeting with the company’s management, including Hellas Gold.

The mine at Skouries has led to protests against the testing methods and with rabid environmentalists and local residents wanted the gold mine work ended fearing its effects, including on tourism.

“If permits are not given for the Skouries project, the factory cannot continue to operate and 1,200 workers will be fired,” sources from Hellas Gold told Kathimerini, describing the government’s decision to move for arbitration as politically motivated.

Eldorado Gold President and CEO George Burns said earlier that the company had not been formally informed, and that the government’s statement was confusing as to its intentions.

“We continue to evaluate all capital spending and development timelines at our projects in Greece,” he said, adding that, at this time, “commissioning at Olympias and reduced development works at Skouries are continuing.”

The government first said in June it would seek arbitration. The Vancouver-based Eldorado is developing the project but has battled for years with Greek officials over testing methods applied to comply with environmental regulations, and wrangled with locals who fear it will ruin tourism in the area and have protested vehemently.

“The aim is to safeguard public interest by developing the region’s mineral resources in line with the existing environmental terms and standards,” the ministry said in a statement.

A ministry official told Reuters that the three-member arbitration panel would include a government-selected judge, an Eldorado-selected judge and a third selected by the President of Greece’s Supreme Court. The decisions would be binding, but could be subject to further appeal.

In March of 2016, the government said a compromise was needed to resolve the lingering dispute.

“The position of the government and the environment ministry is unchanged. Respect for the law, the public interest and the environment are the three conditions that any major investment must fulfil,” then-Environment Minister Panos Skourletis said.

“There are also political issues. If an investment of this sort is to move forward it must also not provoke social tension,” he said, adding that the government could only interfere in the political, not the legal, side of the dispute.