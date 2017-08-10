Digital Minister’s Father Named Head of Thessaloniki Transit

THESSALONIKI. Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis has Stelios Pappas, the father of Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, as the new President of the Thessaloniki Urban Transport Organization (OASTH) even though he has no background in the field.

Nikos Pappas was former Minister of State before being switched to his current position after his failed attempt, with Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, to cut the number of private TV licenses to four in a bid critics said was designed to muzzle the media and quell dissent over the government’s reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Tsipras came to power on the back of those pledges and promising to end corruption and patronage hirings before he went on a blitz of hiring friends, family members and cronies, including Special Advisers at 2,000 euros ($2,344) a month, double what most teachers get and as workers were seeing big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

In a statement, Spirtzis said appointment would help make urban transport more efficient without explaining how Pappas, an economist, would do that.

Spirtzis didn’t say if he was ordered to make the appointment but praised Pappas as an “historic member” of the Left “with great experience in economics,” if not in transport. It also wasn’t reported whether he will work in Thessaloniki.

The news set off outrage on social media and charges of nepotism – a practice carried on by all Greek governments.

OASTH oversees the operations of 604 buses, the only means of public transport in Greece’s second-largest city until a metro now under construction is completed, now scheduled for completion in 2020.