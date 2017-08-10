Kythira Mayor Says Fire Chiefs Ignored Pleas for Fire Help Plan

KYTHIRA – After a devastating fire consumed 2,300 hectares of land (5,638 acres) on the island of Kythira, it was reported Mayor Efstratios Harhalakis had sent letters over the past 2 ½ years to three different fire chiefs warning there were shortages in equipment and staff to battle blazes.

Kythira has only six full-time firefighters, half the minimum to ensure an adequate response to forest blazes on the 278-square kilometer (172.74-mile) island Kathimerini said in reporting on his ignored requests for help.

According to the data, 47 percent of the area destroyed was shrubland, 20 percent had sparse foliage, 26 percent was agricultural land while another 7 percent was specified as cultivated farmland, making it the most destructive in Greece this year.

The report of the letter on Aug. 10 came three days after a blaze that lasted nearly four days tore across the island and flared-up after initially coming under control, leading the major rival New Democracy Conservatives to complain the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition had failed to respond quickly enough.

In May, The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) completed a promotion of Kythira to Austrian journalists in the last few days, hoping to boost tourism to the small island lying opposite the south-eastern tip of the Peloponnese peninsula.

Journalists specializing on tourism from Kronen Zeitung, Kleine Zeitung, Kurier, Die Presse, Woman and the oe24.at visited and toured the island in an event organized by GNTO, in cooperation with the municipality and Aegean Airlines.

According to GNTO’s office in Austria, this promotion to the wider Austrian readers and viewers will help include the island in the packages offered by the country’s travel agencies, but also those in other central European countries.

Kythira are an ideal destination for alternative tourism, offering activities such as trekking, diving, canyoning, yachting etc., which combined with the local gastronomic tradition form a complete travel proposal that corresponds fully to the profile of the Austrian tourists, the office said.

Meanwhile, the fire service and Greek Police were standing by on Aug. 9 to clear the area on the island of garbage while the head of the fire service, Vassilis Kapelios, ordered inspections in all wooded areas of Athens and other cities in a bid to prevent similar fires, common in Greece in the summer and in the past blamed on arson so buildings could be constructed on what was forest land.

Strong winds on Aug. 9 spread a forest fire in the area of Zeli in the prefecture of Fthiotida, central Greece, making it difficult for firefighters to get it under control and keep it away from homes.

Also, a 24-year-old man was remanded in custody after authorities linked him to 16 fires on forest- and farmland in the areas of Penteli, Anthousa and Geraka between July 14 and August 1 as summer fires spread around the country.