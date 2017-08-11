Greek Jobless Rate Falls to 21.7%, Still Eurozone’s Highest

ATHENS – Greece’s unemployment rate for May has been adjusted to 21.7 percent from 21.8 percent but nothing to crow about as it remains the highest in the 19-country Eurozone.

The data was released by the national statistics agency ELSTAT and showed there are still 10.3 million people without a job in the country at the same time Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said he’s improved the economy, despite evidence he hasn’t.

Once again, those worst off were in the 15-24 year old category, with a rate of 44.4 percent, although he fell from 49.7 percent in the same period the year before.

Greece’s jobless rate hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013 but despite falling 8.2 percent since then it still twice the Eurozone’s average.

Unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 9.1 percent in June from a downwardly revised 9.2 percent in May, reaching its lowest level since February 2009.

Greece’s economy expanded in the first three months of 2017. Economic output grew 0.4 percent compared to the final quarter of 2016, Reuters said.