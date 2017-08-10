AHEPA: Statement on Retirement of U.S. Representative Niki Tsongas

WASHINGTON, DC — Supreme President Carl Hollister issued the following statement:

“Congresswoman Niki Tsongas announced her retirement from Congress. She has been an outstanding public servant and has set a fine example for others wishing to pursue public service to emulate.

“During her ten years of public service in the United States House of Representatives, she has been a staunch champion and advocate for the American Hellenic community as an active and vocal member of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus and the Congressional Hellenic Israeli Alliance. Among her many accomplishments, Congresswoman Tsongas ascended to become a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.

“We are grateful for her public service. We are confident her late husband, former United States Senator Paul Tsongas, would have been proud. She will be sorely missed, but until her retirement at the end of her term, we will continue to work with her on the public policy priorities of the American Hellenic community.”

# # #

Founded in 1922 in Atlanta, Georgia, on the principles that undergirded its fight for civil rights and against discrimination, bigotry, and hatred felt at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan, AHEPA is the largest and oldest grassroots association of American citizens of Greek heritage and Philhellenes with more than 400 chapters across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

AHEPA’s mission is to promote the ancient Greek ideals of Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence through community service and volunteerism.

