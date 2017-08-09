John E. Kusturiss, Archon and WWII Veteran, Was 92

John E. Kusturiss passed away on August 8, 2017. Kusturiss was one of the founders and a great benefactor of St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall PA, an Archon and a member of Leadership 100.

John was a steward at the Cathedral of St. George in Philadelphia and St. Mark in Boca Raton, FL. He was a Veteran of World War II. The son of Athena and Emanuel Kusturiss (Koustourakis) of Crete, he was a graduate of Temple University and resided in Newtown Square, PA and Boca Raton, FL.

His wife Marion Elizabeth, a much loved and respected school teacher, predeceased him in 2008.

He is survived by his three sons, Dennis and John Jr., who are attorneys, and Nicholas who runs the family jewelry business; his two daughters-in-law, Carol and Joanne, as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are welcome to attend his viewing 7 to 9 PM, Thursday evening, at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N. Malin Rd., Broomall, PA, as well as 10 to 11 AM, Friday morning, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church.