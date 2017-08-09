The Ancient Olive Trees of Crete that Count More Than 1.500 Years of Life (video)

CRETE – In Crete there are dozens of ancient olive trees! According to scientists, many of these olive trees live for over 1,500 years.

«In 2009 cultural clubs of Crete in collaboration with Technological Educational Institute of Crete, began an effort to record the ancient olive trees. At the same time they informed the inhabitants of the island about the importance of these trees», stated to TNH ms. Pella Lasithiotaki, member of the group for Τhe Ρescue of the Μonumental Οlive Τrees of Crete (Σωτηρία Μνημειακών Ελαιόδεντρων Κρήτης).

«Even nowadays, the ancient trees continue to offer their olives…» ms. Lasithiotaki, added.