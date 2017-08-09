SYRIZA’s Education Minister Bought Way Out of Military Service

ATHENS – Education Minister Costas Gavroglou has defended his decision not to serve in the Greek military under a rule that let him buy out his duty, without saying how much it was.

Responding to a media report he ducked his service – a common practice among the rich, celebrities, sports stars and those calling in political favors – he said he took advantage of a law in the 1970s allowing Greeks abroad – he was born in Istanbul – to pay their way out.

He said it was “character assassination” by critics who said he avoided his duty even though Greece was under the ruling military junta and a far-right wing dictatorship, the other end of the political spectrum from Gavroglou’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

“Let those who want to judge my personal decision to buy out my service during the time of the junta do so,” he said. The major rival New Democracy stated his answers “confirm how elastic his conscience is.”

There were no details on the buy-out program but in 2009 in the European Parliament, the question of buying out military service in Greece was raised by a Swedish MEP, Eva-Britt Svensson, asking about people with Greek heritage who could be conscripted to serve if they went to Greece.

She cited the case of a Swedish citizen, Niclas Svedman, born on Rhodes in 1983 to a Swedish mother and a Greek father who was since deceased.

His family moved to Sweden when he was three but as a Greek citizen still was subject to laws that he could be conscripted to serve in the military if he was in Greece.

He hadn’t been in Greece since he left in 1986 but wanted to return in 2009 for a visit but, no speaking Greek, was told he could nonetheless be forced into military service unless he paid 1,822.50 euros, some $2138.91 at that time.