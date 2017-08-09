Devastating Kythira Fire Destroyed Big Chunk of Island

KYTHIRA. More than 2,300 hectares of land (5,638 acres) on the island of Kythira was consumed by a near four-day raging fire that roared out of control, according to data collected by the FireHub radar system of the National Observatory of Athens’s BEYOND center, which monitors natural disasters in Southeastern Europe.

The blaze that began Aug. 4 and ended the morning of Aug. 7, caused more destruction than any other fire in Greece this summer, the report said, according to Kathimerini.

According to the data, 47 percent of the area destroyed was shrubland, 20 percent had sparse foliage, 26 percent was agricultural land while another 7 percent was specified as cultivated farmland.

The fire in the area of Kotrona in the Peloponnese in July was the second most destructive this year, burning 1,850 hectares, while a blaze at Kalyvia, southeast of Athens, later last month razed 331.2 hectares. The fire on the Saronic island of Spetses in early August claimed 77.2 hectares.

The Kythira conflagration led the major rival New Democracy Conservatives accusing the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of a poor response and for a flare-up when it seemed to be under control on the first day.