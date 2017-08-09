SYRIZA Makes New Push for Civil Servant Evaluations

ATHENS – After repeatedly missing deadlines, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition reportedly will try to finally begin evaluations of civil servants.

The provision that will be submitted by the Administrative Reform Ministry will stipulate they must be evaluated as a prerequisite for their participation in a new system starting in September which could see them moved to other positions, Kathimerini said.Those who refuse will lose their chance to take a job where they want as well – which is some 70-80 percent as the workers don’t want their performances graded.

Greek public offices have a notorious reputation for featherbedding, patronage, inefficiency and labyrinthine bureaucracy that often requires multiple visits for simple requests.

That has led to constant delays and irritated the country’s international creditors who want an evaluation system for the civil service, a landing place for soft jobs for political appointments and people with little or no credentials for their jobs.

The evaluation system had to be in place by the end of June but ministry officials said it wasn’t the workers who are causing the logjam but their superiors without explaining why they weren’t ordered to do their jobs. It’s almost impossible to fire a Greek worker even for cause.

The major rival New Democracy blamed the government for the delays, saying that they were due to a “coordinated effort to undermine any evaluation process in previous years which has led to today’s dead ends.”

Administrative Reform Minister Olga Gerovasili said Greeks don’t share what she called New Democracy’s “joy in blind redundancies” without explaining what she meant.