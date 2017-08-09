Avoiding Mediterranean Diet, Greek Kids Health Risks Grow

ATHENS – Shunning the traditional Mediterranean diet rich in vegetables, olive oil, fruits and nuts in favor of fast foods, Greek children are becoming unhealthier in critical categories, especially when their choices are combined with a lack of exercise.

That was the finding of a study from the Athens-based Harokopio University which said the risks included growing incidents of high blood pressure and pre-diabetic symptoms.

Titled Healthy Growth and conducted on children aged 9 to 13 across the country, the study found that 28 percent of subjects were resistant to insulin, 21-24 percent had high blood pressure, 13 percent had high cholesterol levels in their blood and 9 percent had elevated triglycerides.

Analysts said that drugs aren’t the answer but that better food choices and exercise are more important to reverse the symptoms and risks although earlier studies by the university found that 88 percent of parents of obese children aged 5-6 years old underestimate their child’s condition.

“Parents prefer to think that it’s a sign of health or that their child will grow out of it,” Harokopio professor Yiannis Manios told Kathimerini.