Mouzalas Says Greece Will Take Back Few Refugees from EU

ATHENS – Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas said he agreed to take back refugees from other European Union countries as a symbolic gesture but insisted they wouldn’t return in great numbers.

Already dealing with more than 64,000 refugees and migrants, most seeking asylum, Greece will now find more coming from other EU countries under rules which stipulate they can only seek asylum in the country where they first land, mostly Greece.

But Mouzalas said reactivating the Dublin Agreement – at the same time the EU closed its borders and reneged on promises to take refugees to other countries to help Greece, already overrun by an economic crisis, wouldn’t see them coming back in waves.

“It is something that I have been saying for the last four months,” he told Skai TV. “We are going to implement the Dublin Agreement symbolically, which means that the number (being returned) will be very small, a few dozen people over the next few months,” he said, contradicting what he said two days earlier when he said the number would be 392.

The major rival New Democracy accused Mouzalas of trying to present an “idyllic image” of the situation in Greece regarding refugees during a time when human rights groups criticized detention centers and camps.

“Unfortunately, his claims founder on the unpleasant truth being experienced by the residents of islands and refugees and migrants at reception centers,” said the statement from the Conservatives, who accused the government of not being able to manage the situation.

“The situation on the islands is still difficult but it is under control on the mainland,” said Mouzalas, adding that some of the refugees would stay in Greece permanently but he wouldn’t say how many.

“We are starting the process of assimilation, which is difficult but we will succeed,” he added.

Under the EU’s Dublin regulations, would-be refugees must file for asylum in the first member state of the bloc they enter. If they have traveled on to other EU nations, they must be returned to their first port of call. The requirement was halted for Greece in 2011 but is starting up again.

European Union countries have begun the process of sending migrants who arrived over the last five months via Greece back there to have their asylum applications assessed, resuming a practice that was suspended as Greece struggled to cope with a massive refugee influx.

Some countries have requested permission from Greece to return such people, but none have been transferred since mid-March, Greek officials say.

“Greece has to give assurances that they have adequate reception conditions,” European Commission spokeswoman Tove Ernst said, adding that the country’s services for migrants, overwhelmed a year ago, had improved to the point that the commission felt comfortable making its non-binding recommendation for transfers to resume.

Greece’s asylum service says it has received requests to accept more than 400 returned migrants. Seven people, most of them Syrian nationals, have been accepted so far.

A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry confirmed that Berlin has asked Athens to take back 392 asylum-seekers.

“So far, no transfers to Greece have taken place yet,” Johannes Dimroth told The Associated Press. “However, I can tell you that to date the confirmation from Greek authorities has been received in three cases.”

The Greek asylum office put the German request number at 354 asylum seekers.

Austria, Belgium, Britain, the Czech Republic, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and non-EU countries Norway and Switzerland have also asked to transfer smaller numbers, according to the asylum service.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)