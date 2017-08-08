Catherine Tsoucalas, Beloved Wife of Judge Tsoucalas, Was 89

Catherine (Aravantinos) Tsoucalas, formerly of Rego Park, NY, died peacefully in Weston, MA, on August 6, after a prolonged illness. She was born on January 27, 1928 in Rego Park and grew up in Manhattan.

The beloved wife of the Honorable Judge Nicholas Tsoucalas of 63 years, the loving couple could only be parted by death. Devoted mother of Georgia Tsoucalas Argyrople of Weston, MA and Stephanie Turriago of Pound Ridge, NY.

Adoring grandmother of Victoria and Catherine Argyrople and Nicholas, Vivian, and Christina Turriago. Caring daughter to the late Angelos and Persephone (Rouhoutas) Aravantinos. Loving sister of the late Angelina (Ann) Caburis and Van Arvis. Supportive mother-in-law to Daniel Turriago. Survived by many nephews, nieces and extended family.

Tsoucalas’ niece Evangeline Kubu, spoke with The National Herald, expressing her sorrow for the death of her aunt and noted that “she was kind and generous as few others.”

At the same time, she pointed out that Tsoucalas was distinguished for her compassion and love for the whole world.

“Her unconditional love for her husband, girls, grandchildren, and all the relatives has been the driving force and catalyst for their achievements. Without her sympathy and love, my uncle could never have contributed as much as he has for more than six decades to the Greek community and to the United States,” concluded Kubu.

Visiting hours on August 10 are 4-8pm at the Leo Kearns Funeral Home, 61-40 Woodhaven Blvd., Rego Park, NY 11374. Funeral service 9 am on August 11, 2017 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and Shrine, 196-10 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY 11358.

Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 to follow the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and Shrine (address listed above) or to St. Michael’s Home, 3 Lehman Terrace, Yonkers, NY 10705.