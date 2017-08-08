Firefighters Manage to Contain Flames in Kythera After Brief Rekindling

KYTHERA (ANA) – Firefighters were able to contain again the wildfire burning on Kythera for the fifth day on Tuesday, after the flames were briefly rekindled in the southern part of the island, the fire brigade said.

Firefighting aircraft and helicopters continued dropping water, working along the numerous teams of 116 firemen with 38 vehicles and 83 men on foot deployed on the island. Authorities said there were no active fronts.

On Monday, Agriculture and Food Minister Vangelis Apostolou told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency the fire is “a huge disaster, mainly environmental”, with over 1,500 to 1,700 hectares of low vegetation and forest destroyed.