Over-Taxation Pushes Citizens, Economy to a Dead End, ND Official Says

ATHENS (ANA) – The policy of over-taxation pushes people and the economy to a dead end, New Democracy shadow alternate finance minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos said on Tuesday, following data showing overdue debts of individuals to the taxman continued to increase in June.

Vesyropoulos said data from the Independent Public Revenue Authority showed one third of the tax payers failed to pay the first installment of the income tax, leaving a total of 700 million euros in unpaid taxes in June alone.

This proves, he continued, that the ability of numerous citizens to pay taxes has been exhausted and that has led to a dead end. “The only one who doesn’t understand this impasse is the SYRIZA-ANEL government, and it is certain that it will resort again to the recipe it knows best: Imposition of more taxes, without end or logic,” he said.