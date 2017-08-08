Athens-New York from 399 euros ($470) from August 8-12

ATHENS – Emirates Airlines announced special offers – subject to terms and conditions – for the Greek market booking tickets from August 8-12, for passengers from Greece to specific destinations including New York, according to a press release issued by the company.

On March 12, 2017, Emirates began its daily, direct flights Athens – New York, which was the top flight this year so far for Greek aviation and tourism.

The Emirates’ flight connects Greece and the USA directly 365 days a year on a daily basis.

Now, the press release stated, more passengers can visit the Big Apple by buying their tickets from August 8-12, to fly to New York from August 16, 2017 to 31 March 31, 2018, from 399 euros ($470 with the exchange rate at 1.18).

According to the announcement, however, terms and conditions apply.

In particular, on its website, www.emirates.gr, the company emphasized that the prices quoted include all taxes and are subject to change.

Minimum stay: Three days after departure.

Maximum Stay: One month after departure. For New York three months after departure.

All fares and seats are subject to availability at the time of booking.

Restrictions on travel dates may apply.

Ticket issuance must be completed at least 7 days before departure to all destinations except New York where it is required at least 3 days prior to departure.

Changes: No change of date is allowed and in case of cancellation the ticket is not refunded.

Discount for children / infants:

Children aged 2-11 tickets are 75% of the adult fare.

Infants under 2 years old tickets are 10% of the adult fare.