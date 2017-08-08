Quality in Tourism Services is Our Top Priority, Says Santorini Mayor

SANTORINI (ANA) – The island of Santorini welcomes its visitors with 10,000 more beds compared to 2016, Thira mayor Anastassios-Nikolaos Zorzos told the Athens Macedonian News Agency radio “Praktoreio 104.9 FM” on Tuesday.

Zorzos said that what mainly concerns the island’s authorities is “to maintain the quality of its tourist profile. We are interested in quality not figures”. He added that Santorini is a “congested tourist destination” and for this reason the municipality has requested from 2015 that the special law on congestion be applied and no more licences for construction of hotels or other accommodation facilities be issued.

This development, said Zorzos, is considered mandatory because “the island must be protected in order the island to remain the top tourist destination in Greece”.

Zorzos also referred to the special tax that will be imposed on the cruise ship passengers “It will refer to the code ISPS (International Ship and Port Facility Security Code) with the measure starting from Santorini” he noted adding that the revenues from the special tax will be used to support port infrastructures. “Approximately 800,00 to 850,000 cruise passengers visit the island every summer,” he said.

Authorities are also preparing to implement a change whereby the island will be able to distribute cruise ship arrivals and their arrival dates throughout the week to avoid congestion.