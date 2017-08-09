Major Chinese Companies Plan Big Show at Thessaloniki Fair

THESSALONIKI – With its giant Cosco already operating the port of Piraeus, China is expected to use the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIP) in Greece’s second-largest city in September as a showcase for other giant businesses interested in having a stake in the country.

The annual trade exhibition is the largest in Greece, although in recent years participants and revenues have waned and is viewed mostly as the spot where politicians make promises they generally don’t keep and announce handout programs and benefits to woo voters.

China – which Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visited and where he wooed investors after saying his Radical Left SYRIZA would shoo them away, is the honored country at the fair this year, showing its importance to the staggering Greek economy.

Its presence is also viewed as a boost for the event and the state-run entity that organizes it and manages the exhibition space in downtown Thessaloniki, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

According to organizers, some 140 to 150 China-based companies will participate this year, including 25 hi-tech firms from Shanghai. Two Greek-Chinese forums will also take place during the week-long trade fair, one focusing on new technologies and telecoms, and the other on energy.

Besides Cosco, after big Chinese companies who will have booths set up at the fair include the likes of Huawei and China Development Bank (CDB).