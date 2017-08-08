Moderate Quake Jolts Kos; No Damages or Injuries Reported

KOS (ANA) – A moderate quake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10:42 in the sea region between Kos and the Turkish coasts, according to the Geodynamics Institute of Athens’ National Observatory.

Geodynamics institute chief of research Gerasimos Chouliaras said to Athens Macedonian News Agency that the tremor is part of the aftershock sequence and derives from the same area that gave July’s earthquake.

No damages or injuries were reported.

Another light tremor was recorded earlier in the wider region of Kos. The Geodynamics institute said that the tremor’s epicentre was located 47km east of Kos with 10 km depth.