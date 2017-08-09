Unpaid Greek Pharmacies Still Won’t Accept State Insurance Plans

ATHENS – Unpaid for months, pharmacists in the greater Athens area for a second week said they won’t accept state health care provided EOPYY insurance, requiring customers to pay in full on their own.

That, ironically, provides a boost to the government which won’t have to shell out 75 percent of the costs which means the longer the protest goes the more it will save, although making it difficult for those needing medicine to get it.

The Attica Pharmacists’ Union said in a statement the refusal will continue as EOPYY had “failed to meet its commitments,” leaving many drug stores without state subsidies they said they need for to purchase drugs and run their businesses.

Unionists said that by late last month, EOPYY had settled its debts up until January with only about half of the 3,100 pharmacies in Athens.

Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, to create a primary surplus, slowed or stopped paying bills for months until getting approval of the release of 8.5 billion euros from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

EOPYY had reportedly paid back debts only up until January with fewer than half of the 3,100 pharmacies in the Greek capital by the end of last week, meaning they are still owed seven months worth and counting. EOPYY on July 28 paid only some of the pharmacies up until February but left unpaid many others.

“Some pharmacies in Athens have been paid until January, others have been paid until February, others have only been paid for February, and others have not been paid at all,” the President of Attica’s pharmacists, Constantinos Lourantos, told Kathimerini.