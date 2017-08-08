Tsipras Frantic to Reverse SYRIZA’s Plunge in Polls

ATHENS – With support from only about 10 percent of voters – and only 2 percent in his handling of the economy – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will reportedly use his holiday to examine ways to reverse a precipitous slide in the polls for repeatedly reneging on anti-austerity promises.

A deal he made with the country’s international creditors to bring release of 8.5 billion euros ($10.04 billion) from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($101.53 billion) he sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he would do neither came with more pension cuts and taxes on low income families.

That has left his Radical Left SYRIZA party with a hole in its hardcore supporters who abandoned him in droves after critics – including some former party stalwarts – accusing him of betraying its principles in a quest to stay in power at any cost.

Tsipras will meet with senior officials to try to put together a believable blueprint for taking the country toward recovery – a July sale of a 3 billion euro ($3.54 billion) came with interest rates more than three times higher than what is being paid the creditors for 326 billion euros ($384.88 billion) in three bailouts.

The newspaper Kathimerini, reporting on his plans, said he’s also being urged by some top aides to consider yet another Cabinet reshuffle after earlier shakeups failed to convince voters he was making the right moves.

The bailouts end in 2018, a year before scheduled elections and unless his government, which includes the marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) can finish reforms and get a full-fledged return to markets the country could be left looking at a fourth bailout, a prospect likely to spell doom for him and SYRIZA.

Tsipras is banking on the annual Thessaloniki International Fair in early September to make dramatic pronouncements, the event that is the usual launching spot for campaign promises and pledges almost never met but seen as a good time to make a grandstand show.

This will be preceded by the visit to Athens on September 7 and 8 of French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports Greece’s efforts in its tangled duels with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) as well as the International Monetary Fund.

Apart from photo ops, Tsipras is hoping to secure tangible results – with regard to French investment in Greece – that he can present in Thessaloniki, with the paper adding that French companies have expressed interest in revamping the northern port.

Tsipras is expected to use the event to to announce a series of measures aiming to boost small businesses and self-employed professionals, who have been hard hit by the imposition of relentless austerity and have to pay their taxes in advance, guessing at what their income will be despite changing tax laws.

Other expects promised packages include plans to help those needing welfare as well as the health and education sectors SYRIZA has decimated with big cuts after promising budget hikes.