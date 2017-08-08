Foreign Investors Raised Participation in ASE in July

ATHENS (ANA) – Foreign investors slightly raised their participation in the capitalization of the Athens Stock Exchange in July to 62.4 pct (including the participation of Hellenic Financial Stability Fund), from 62.3 pct in June, and to 65.7 pct (excluding the HFSF) from 65.4 pct, respectively. Foreign investors’ participation in the Greek market was 58.4 pct in July 2016 (including the HFSF) and 60.8 pct (excluding the HFSF).

Greek investors held 37.5 pct of the market’s capitalization at the end of July. Foreign investors were net buyers with capital inflows of 146.97 million euros, while Greeks were net sellers and capital outflows of 147.07 million euros.

Foreign investors accounted for 55.2 pct of market transactions in July (56.2 pct in June and 55 pct in July last year). The value of transactions was 1.647 billion euros, down from 1.657 billion in June, but up 91.3 pct compared with July 2016 (860.98 million euros).

Average daily turnover was 78.45 million euros in July, slightly down from June (78.91 million), but sharply from July last year (41 million euros). The number of active investor codes eased to 21,612 from 28,186 in June, but up from 13,398 in July last year. The market’s capitalization was 44.11 billion euros, down from 45.35 billion in June and up 24.5 pct from 35.43 billion in July 2016.