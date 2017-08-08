More than 5,500 Complaints Submitted in e-Platform on Daily Problems

ATHENS (ANA) – More than 5,500 complaints have been submitted in the electronic platform www.kathimerinotita.gov.gr concerning daily problems citizens face with Greek bureaucracy, according to data released by the office of State Minister Alekos Flambouraris on Monday.

The e-platform was set up on February this year to allow citizens to tell the government about the everyday problems with different sectors of the civil service and with issues that concern public services.

According to the press release, the most important problem cited in the complaints was a request for tax offices to delete medical bills by uninsured people in public hospitals. The issue was resolved with the recent approval by parliament of a relevant article in the bill on primary health care.