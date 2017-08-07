Crisis Shrank Greek Domestic Product 26%

ATHENS – A devastating more than seven-year economic and austerity crisis in Greece saw the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrink some 26 percent, costing more than 61.6 billion euros.

That was the damage from generations of governments packing public payrolls with needless workers in return for votes and going on wild spending binges before then-Premier and PASOK Socialist leader George Papandreou in 2010 signed a deal with international creditors for a 110-billion-euro bailout.

When that failed to slow the decline of the economy – even with a 74 percent write-down in Greek bonds held by private investors – Greece needed a second bailout in 2012 when PASOK, which fell out of favor, was the junior partner in a coalition headed by the New Democracy Conservatives, who asked for 130 billion euros more.

The rescue packages – including a third in 2015 sought by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who said he wouldn’t do it, came with brutal pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings that devastated workers, pensioners and the poor, while tax cheats, politicians, the rich and shipping tycoons largely escaped.

General government revenues decreased by five billion euros, with public sector wages, pensions and welfare benefits cut by 19.13 billion euros, Kathimerini said while at the same time, public debt surged by 52.3 percent of GDP, reaching the non-sustainable level of 179 percent of GDP.

The figures are included in a report, entitled The Greek Economy, published by Greece’s now independent statistical agency, the Hellenic Statistical Authority, also known as ELSTAT.

Greece’s GDP in 2009, in current rates, reached 237.534 billion euros. Seven years and three bailout memorandums later, Greece’s GDP had fallen to 175.888 billion euros at the end of 2016, on a yearly basis.