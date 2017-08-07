New Democracy Tears SYRIZA Over Kythera Fire Response

ATHENS (ANA) – The major rival New Democracy party wants the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition to answer how a wildfire swept over much of the island of Kythera for more than three days before brought under control.

The fire was one of a number, including on the island of Lesbos, that broke out during another heat wave that sent temperatures soaring in the 100s across much of the country and saw a resumption of a plague that had hit Greece frequently in the past during summer.

The Conservatives assailed SYRIZA and its coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) over the size of the disaster, saying that poor coordination and lack of aerial support had allowed the blaze, which appeared under control late on Aug. 4 to flare up again the next day and into the morning of Aug. 7.

Arson investigators were on Kythera on Aug. 7 trying to ascertain how the fire started but there was no confirmation to a report it was because of a cigarette tossed away outside a hospital, said Kathimerini.

The blaze consumed some 2,000 hectares (4942 acres) of forest and farmland and spread across three fronts as firefighters struggled to contain it, also aided by local residents who joined in.

Four villages and a monastery were evacuated on Aug. 6 and a fifth village remained evacuated for a second day.

The Fire Service said 200 firefighters were engaged and almost all available firefighting planes and helicopters battled the conflagration from the sky.

As of the evening of Aug. 6, more than 40 wildfires had broken out across Greece during the previous 36 hours. Only one remained uncontained.