Fire Brigade Team Starts Probing Causes of Kythera Fire

KYTHERA (ANA) – A fire brigade team investigating arsons was dispatched to the island of Kythera on Monday to probe into the causes of the large fire that destroyed swathes of bush land and low vegetation over three days.

The team has started collecting evidence and depositions to establish how the fire started, fire department chief Vasilis Kapelios told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, adding that all possibilities are being looked into.

He also said that media reports citing unattended cigarettes as a cause have not been confirmed.

Tourist infrastructure is intact, says agricultural minister

The tourist infrastructure on the island of Kythera is intact despite the large wildfire, Agriculture and Food Minister Vangelis Apostolou told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station Praktoreio 104.9 FM on Monday, referring to the blaze that has raged on the island since Friday.

“This is why, from what we know, our guest, the tourists on the island, have not been affected at all, and that is positive because tourist activity continues without any effects,” he added.

Commenting on the current status of the blaze, Apostolou said he believed the flames will be brought fully under control today. “We believe that very soon, possibly until noon, the condition will be under control,” he said and described it as “a huge disaster, mainly environmental”, as over 1500 to 1700 hectares of forest have been destroyed.

Wildfire mostly contained in Kythera, official says

The large wildfire in Kythera that has been raging since Friday has been contained and there are no active fronts, the General Secretary of Civil Protection Yiannis Kapakis told the Athens Macedonian News Agency on Monday.

“The situation is better in Kythera. There is no active front at the moment,” he said, adding that all forces remain οn alert to prevent any rekindling of the flames.

“At this point there are some fires only inside the burned areas and mainly on the south-western front of the island, which are being tackled effectively by the land forces,” fire brigade spokeswoman Stavroulla Maliri told ANA.

The fire brigade has mobilized firefighting units from all over the country to put out the blaze which has spread over six kilometers, bringing one-hundred and sixteen firemen with 38 vehicles, 83 men on foot, one helicopter and two aircraft.

Authorities evacuated nuns and pilgrims from the Monastery of Mirtidion in the western part of the island, and two villages on Saturday.