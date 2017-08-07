Foreign Nationals Arrested in Crete After Presenting Fake Travel Documents

CRETE (ANA) – Twenty eight foreigners, 14 men and 12 women, were arrested by police at the international airports of Chania and Heraklion in Crete on Monday for attempting to travel abroad with fake travel documents.

The 18 Syrians, 6 Iraqi nationals, a Pakistani and an Eritrean national, aged 16 to 55, presented fake documents to airport officials claiming they were allegedly issued by the authorities of Eritrea, France, Romania, Albania, Belgium, United Kingdom, Italy, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland and Portugal in order to travel to Germany, Belgium, Austria, Italy, United Kingdom and Spain.

The documents were confiscated and the suspects were sent to the prosecutors of Heraklion and Chania.