Greek Trade Deficit Down in June, Up in H1

ATHENS (ANA) – Greek trade deficit shrank by 0.9 pct in June this year as exports grew 11.8 pct, double the growth rate of imports. However, the country’s trade deficit grew 20.7 pct in the first half of 2017 compared with the same period last year, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Monday.

The statistics service, in a report, said that the value of import-arrivals totaled 3.877 billion euros in June, from 3.640 billion in June 2016, for an increase of 6.5 pct (excluding oil products imports grew 3.9 pct while excluding oil products and ships imports grew 3.8 pct).

The value of export-deliveries totaled 2.379 billion euros in June, from 2.128 billion in June last year, for an increase of 11.8 pct (excluding oil products exports grew 10.7 pct while excluding oil products and ships exports rose 11.5 pct).

As a result, the country’s trade deficit totaled 1.498 billion euros in June, from 1.512 billion in June 2016, a decline of 0.9 pct (excluding oil products the trade deficit shrank 4.1 pct while excluding oil products and ships the trade deficit fell 5.5 pct).

In the January-June period, the value of imports totaled 25.780 billion euros, up 19.3 pct from the same period last year (excluding oil products exports rose 11.8 pct while excluding oil products and ships imports rose 6.3 pct).

The value of exports totaled 14.188 billion euros in the first half, up 18.2 pct from the same period in 2016 (excluding oil products exports grew 7.6 pct while excluding oil products and ships exports rose 7.8 pct).

As a result, the country’s trade deficit totaled 11.595 billion euros in the January-June period, up 20.7 pct from last year (excluding oil products the trade deficit grew 16.2 pct while excluding oil products and ships the trade deficit rose 4.4 pct).