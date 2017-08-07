ATHENS – Ambassador Pyatt visited the archaeological site at the ancient Agora.

It was the Ambassador’s first visit to the American-led excavations, which are headed by archaeologist John Camp. Professor Camp has served as Director of Excavations at the American School of Classical Studies at Athens since 1994.

Each year, a group of graduate students in archaeology come from the U.S. to help dig. Some students return year after year, working their way up to eventually help lead the excavations.

