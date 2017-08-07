ATHENS – Greece’s so-called “Brain Drain” – the flight of its young and talented to other countries in search of work and a better life – has cost the country more than half a million of its best and brightest.

A dropping birth rate and unemployment still bear 50 percent for those under has sent them packing after successive governments failed on promises to help them find work and put the burden on financing social security retirement on a smaller pool, especially with many businesses ducking payments.

At the same time, over 50 percent of young adults continue to live with their parents right up until their 30’s, the newspaper Kathimerini noted in a report on the phenomenon going on for more than seven years and with no end in sight.

Official data show that the average Greek aged up to 24 years will get 380 euros ($448.69) per month after taxes if they can find a job at all.

Other European Union countries offer incentives for hiring the young but Greece’s clientelist state doesn’t reward the best, preferring to give jobs and promotions to people owing those benefits to politicians.

Living with parents or at a relative’s home is often the only choice for those under 25 as they can’t afford to live on their own.

Of the total 1.115 million unemployed recorded by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) in the first quarter of 2017, some 125,000 are aged under 25. More than a third of them (some 44,000) hold at least one degree. Only about 141,600 of those under 25 have full-time jobs.