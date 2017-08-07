New FYROM Team Eyes End to Name Feud with Greece

ATHENS – A new government in the Former Yugoslav Republic (FYROM) – unlike its hardline, bombastic predecessors – is quietly planning a strategy to end a 26-year-long dispute over its official name with Greece.

The two countries have been at loggerheads since 1991, when the breakup of Yugoslavia led to creation of new states, including FYROM – the name agreed with Greece at that time as a temporary solution, even though it included the word “Macedonia” – the name of an abutting northern Greek province.

Greece, which otherwise enjoys normal relations and trade with FYROM, has nevertheless blocked its neighbor’s entry hopes for the European Union and NATO over the logjam.

Now, said the Agence France Presse news agency in a report on FYROM’s new government talking with its Greek counterparts, there seems to be a new determination to end the impasse, despite a recent setback when FYROM’s women’s under-17 handball team took to the court with uniforms bearing the name Macedonia, causing its Greek opponents to walk off and forfeit.

FYROM also claims Alexander the Great and named its airport Skopje after him and built a giant statue, poking its nose at Greece and creating a sore spot that remains along with claims on Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki and maps showing it belongs to FYROM.

Greeks have cited concerns about historical appropriation – both sides, for example, claim Alexander the Great as their own – and that the name Macedonia implies a broader territorial claim.

Athens and the EU recognize the small landlocked country by its provisional name, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), under which it was also admitted to the United Nations.

FYROM has long insisted this designation was only provisional, but in June, new Social Democratic Prime Minister Zoran Zaev seemed to relax the line of his nationalist predecessors, AFP noted.

“With a FYROM reference we can become a member of NATO,” Zaev said on a visit to the NATO headquarters in Brussels, seeming willing to give up the insistence his country be admitted as Macedonia, the name the news agency along with others, uses, further irritating Greece.

In everyday conversation, Greeks usually refer to the neighbouring country as “Skopje”, the name of its capital city.

Greece’s migration minister Yiannis Mouzalas last year faced calls to resign after referring to the country as “Macedonia” instead of “FYROM” during a television interview about the migrant crisis and was forced to quickly apologize.

Zaev, hoping to get the bad bloods behind the countries, has spoken on the phone to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party ironically has anti-nationalist elements so strong it’s not even seeking return of the Parthenon Marbles from the British Museum, insisting they belong to the world.

FYROM’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov was in Athens in mid-June and his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias is going to Skopje later this month.

There is a “certain mobilization,” a Greek diplomatic source told AFP, noting “some signs” of good will in Skopje, but cautioned against any breakthroughs.

A top official in Zaev’s SDSM party, who also asked not to be named, warned that Greece “could keep the same position for two centuries. We should find a solution to deblock the process of integration with NATO and the EU”.

But, in the fragile country of about two million people, the official warned it would be necessary to reach a political “consensus” and to back up any decision with a referendum.

Every new suggestion for a name, with a geographical qualifier, nevertheless ends with Macedonia – the name preferred by headline writers over cumbersome titles and acronyms.

Possibilities have included Northern Macedonia, New Macedonia or even “Vardarska” after a river that runs through the country. Greek governments have been trying furiously to end the dispute that began after the administration of New Democracy in 1991, agreed to FYROM – and the word Macedonia.

The incumbent Greek government has not yet made any proposals, waiting for negotiations to resume before unveiling their game. In 2007 the government at the time proposed “a name with a geographic prefix”.