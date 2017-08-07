With SYRIZA Backpedaling, New Democracy Pushes Early Elections

ATHENS – With a bond sale having failed to lift the standings of the beleaguered ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, the major rival New Democracy is again insisting on early elections – previous calls having been rejected by the government.

This time the demand came from the Conservatives Vice-President Adonis Georgiadis who said the coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic, Independent Greeks (ANEL) has no credibility left with voters, only about 15 percent of whom still back the Administration.

“Elections must be held because the longer the SYRIZA-ANEL government remains in power, the more time Greece loses. And it has no more time to lose” he was quoted as saying in an interview with Real News’ Sunday edition.

New Democracy also still wants an investigation of the government’s handling of negotiations with the country’s creditors over terms of a still-unfulfilled third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.33 billion).

Key to the probe, the Conservatives said, is the role of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, ousted by Tsipras after the lenders said they wouldn’t work with the pugnacious economist/blogger who resisted austerity that the Premier agreed to after saying he wouldn’t.

Georgiadis blamed Tsipras saying Varoufakis was his “personal choice,” although the Prime Minister recently suggested it was a big mistake.